IndyGo's Purple line becomes most popular, builds hope for future rapid transit routes

INDIANAPOLIS — The newest addition to Indianapolis’ public transit system, the Purple Line, is proving to be a vital resource for residents, filling in significant gaps in rapid transit along the far east side of the city.

Since its launch six months ago, the line has quickly become the most popular route in the city.

Commuters tell WRTV the new route is more efficient than the routes it replaced.

“I think these are moving pretty quick,” said local rider Theodore.

“Every time I come out here, I don't wait long.”

The impact of the Purple Line is evident, especially for those who rely on public transit for work and daily errands.

“I know they replaced a couple of buses for this line,” said another rider, “but ultimately, I feel like this bus is helping a lot of people get to work, grocery shop, anything.”

Carrie Black, a spokesperson for IndyGo shared thoughts on the new route.

“We knew that the far east side, along 38th Street to Post Road up to Lawrence, had a real gap when it came to rapid transit. We filled that need with the Purple Line, and we're seeing exactly what we knew we would," she explained.

The line also offers a cost-effective alternative to rideshares, as demonstrated by Theodore introducing his mother to the service for her first ride.

“I told her to take this here because it's better than taking [Uber],” he said, noting they once spent $79 for a downtown ride.

The benefits of the Purple Line extend beyond just convenience.

According to Black, many riders take advantage of the opportunity to travel “faster, in a safer way, and even more efficiently than ever before.”

IndyGo plans to expand its rapid transit options with the East to West Blue Line set to begin service along Washington Street in 2028.

"(Route 8, which will soon become the Blue line) is our second or third highest ridership route,” Black explained.

“We anticipate that when we turn that into a bus rapid transit route, it will be just as successful.”

After the Blue Line, Indianapolis has no plans for any more rapid transit plans, but Black wouldn't completely rule out the possibility.

“Who knows? The sky's the limit,” Black said.