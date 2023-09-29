Innocent bystander killed in crash was married 10 days prior

INDIANAPOLIS — Family and friends are mourning the loss of an Indianapolis woman who was hit and killed at an intersection not far from home.

“Love your loved ones because tomorrow is never promised,” Justin McAfee said.

Indiana State police say 21-year-old Makayla Hankins was sitting in a car Tuesday night when she was hit by a man who had been fleeing from police.

Court documents show the suspect had been driving at speeds up to 140 mph. The incident happened just over a week after Hankins had gotten married.

Family and friends say her wedding date was Sept. 16.

"At 7:55, she called me to come pick up the wedding photos on her way to pick [her husband] up from work. At 9 is when I heard what happened,” McAfee said.

WRTV

McAfee runs a clothing performance company called Grindhard Performance. McAfee says he was neighbors with Hankins and her then fiancé.

McAfee says he saw the couple painting something with their initials on it and asked what they had going on. Hankins' fiancé informed him the two were getting married.

"I said 'who do you have doing your wedding photos?' He said nobody because it's so expensive, so I said I'd do them for free," McAfee said.

Provided

McAfee says he felt honored to film the wedding. He described the two as the life of the party. Hankins was sporting a blue dress, and her now husband was in a tux.

“They laughed a lot. They greeted everyone. They brought me in and they didn’t even know me,” McAfee said.

Now these are memories that Hankins' husband will have forever.

Hankins' husband told WRTV it was love at first sight. He says the two of them were together for roughly two years.

“I gave him something that he can see for the rest of his life. It’s something they are supposed to experience for the rest of their lives together and now they don’t get to do that,” McAfee said.

McAfee’s message to their family is simple: He wants them to know he is there for them no matter what.

The family tells WRTV they are asking for privacy during this time. They are currently working on raising money for funeral expenses.

