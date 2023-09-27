Watch Now
ISP: Vehicle pursued by Indiana State Police causes fatal crash, 3 dead

Posted at 11:48 PM, Sep 26, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people died after a vehicle that was the subject of an ISP pursuit caused a fatal crash on Indy's far east side.

The crash occurred at the intersection near 10th and Mitthoefer around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

According ISP Sergeant John Perrine, ISP officers were in pursuit of the vehicle that caused the crash, however troopers were terminated five minutes before the crash occurred.

ISP confirmed three people died.

This story will be updated as more information become available.

