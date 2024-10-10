Interpreters help spanish speaking patients at IU Health

INDIANAPOLIS — Many in Indianapolis find their healthcare needs are blocked by a language barrier. Healthcare providers like IU Health are looking to assist with that.

“Not being able to understand what is happening just makes things ten times scarier, if not more,” explained IU Health social worker Carly Brandon.

IU Health employs numerous interpreters to help patients navigate their health care.

wrtv

Interpreters like Liz Cortes Perez have a deep passion for their work.

“I love this job because I love to be able to help these people and I be the bridge and be their voice,” explained Perez.

Brandon says Perez is crucial in assuring IU Health patients receive the necessary care.

WRTV

“We really rely on our interpreters, not only to help us interpret what's going on but just to kind of be that extra calm because it's someone who speaks their language, that kind of extra reassurance that you can provide because you know this person understands what you're saying,” explained Brandon.

Perez accepted that her job can have some challenges.

“It's very hard to tell the patient's bad news because you don't want to see people emotional. You don't want to deliver this news that sometimes their family or the patient is not going to make it,” Perez shared.

wrtv

Despite the hardships, it’s a job that has become her passion.

“Going home at the end of the night and being at peace with myself that I was able to do something good," Perez said.

IU Health provides interpretation services across its network. Anyone who needs interpretation can receive it by contacting IU Health directly.

