Introducing Vision Zero: Indy's Mission for zero traffic fatalities

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis’s City County Council is considering implementing a Vision Zero strategy to tackle what some leaders describe as a pedestrian crisis.

“We are in the midst of a pedestrian safety crisis,” shared City County Councilor Andy Nielsen.“It's un-unique to other urban areas across the city, our peer cities across the United States.”

On Monday night, The Indianapolis City County Council were introduced to Proposal 224.

The Proposal looks to establish the commitment of the City and County to eliminate traffic injuries and fatalities.

The Vision Zero plan originated in Europe but has had success in U.S. cities such as Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Columbus, Ohio and Hoboken, New Jersey.

The plan takes on a different approach according to co-sponsor John Barth.

"I can't say precisely what it will be in the plan, but I think it's fair to say you'll see more aggressive enforcement suggestions that are really driven by data,” Barth said.

Since the beginning of 2021, the City of Indianapolis has seen 418 pedestrian, cyclist, or vehicular fatalities. That’s 25 more than the previous four years.

Eric Holt tracks the accidents for an advocacy organization he founded called the Indy Pedestrian Safety Crisis.

“This has continued to get worse, and the data supports that,” Holt Explained. “Vision Zero is a start to a long term process for making our roads safer, but it's just a start.”

Nielsen feels despite Indy’s size, Vision Zero could have a positive impact.

"We aren't the first city of a large geographic size or a dense population to take this on,” Nielsen explained. “It works.”

