Invasive Species Action Month: Hamilton County volunteers work to protect local parks from invasive species

HAMILTON COUNTY — It's invasive species week in Indiana, but one group of Hamilton County volunteers is taking it a step further with a whole month of activities.

Hamilton County Invasives Partnership will host a series of events through March, which they have deemed "Invasive Species Action Month."

WRTV

One of these volunteers is Lisa Meek. She has been part of several events where volunteers gather to remove invasive plants from local parks.

"You're doing something to help the environment, the community," Meek said. "It's all just rewarding."

WRTV

Meek showed how one side of Dillon Park in Noblesville had been cleared of invasive plants. Just across the bridge, the area where volunteers had not been working was overgrown with plants.

Meek estimated there were about eight types of invasive plants just in Dillon Park, including honeysuckle and garlic mustard.

These plants may look pretty, but because they are not from Indiana originally, they can overtake resources from native plants. This can create issues for birds, insects, and animals who rely on native plants for food or shelter.

WRTV

Volunteers at these events are equipped with tools to remove the plants that they identify. In total, volunteers have spent over 1,000 hours clearing invasive species out of Dillon Park.

Beyond cleaning the park, volunteers are encouraging everyone to use this week to focus on their own backyard.

WRTV

"Many people have absolutely no clue what's in their yard," Meek explained.

Hamilton County Invasives Partnership offers a solution: volunteers can actually visit your yard to help you identify any problematic plants.

WRTV

If you find any invasive species, you can trade them in with Hamilton County Invasives Partnership for a free native tree or shrub.

Meek says a lack of education about invasive species is the reason why they continue to be planted.

WRTV

"Nobody does it on purpose," Meek assured. "There are so many native alternatives to that plant who have the same exact coloration, but offer benefits instead."

If you'd like to learn more about these programs, you can visit their website here.

If you live outside of Hamilton County, you can find all available resources specific to your county by accessing the map on this website.