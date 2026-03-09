IPS hosts summer resource fair to help families keep kids active and engaged

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools families gathered Saturday at Shepherd Community Center to connect with programs and resources aimed at helping students stay safe, active and engaged during the summer months.

The IPS Family Academy Summer Resource and Wellness Fair brought together dozens of community partners offering information on summer camps, youth employment, mentorship programs, sports, wellness services and academic enrichment opportunities.

Ashley, an IPS family and community engagement manager who helps coordinate Family Academy events, said the goal was to make sure families know what resources are available across the city.

“Summer safety is a thing,” she said. “So we want families across the city to come and gain resources on summer camps, opportunities for teens for employment, and support for parents as well.”

In addition to information booths, the event included interactive wellness activities such as yoga, line dancing, chair massages and other demonstrations designed to help families focus on both physical and mental well-being.

Ashley said summer can be a critical time for students and families, especially when it comes to keeping children engaged in positive activities.

“The summertime is so pivotal,” she said. “It allows kids opportunities to explore and be in new spaces, and it allows families to grow and be successful together.”

For parent Serrera Cox, the event offered a convenient way to find opportunities for her children, ages 16 and 11.

“I wanted them to get involved this summer, and I felt like this is the perfect opportunity because it’s like a one-stop shop,” Cox said.

She said it can be difficult to keep children active and engaged, especially as screens and social media compete for their attention.

“As we know, these ages can get tied down with their phones and electronics,” Cox said. “It’s important for them to get moving, keep their brains going, and stay active.”

Cox said she immediately signed up when she received information about the event because she had already been searching online for summer programs.

“Without hesitation, I immediately registered,” she said. “I didn’t even know anything was out here like this.”

Her 16-year-old son, Donovan Cox, attended in hopes of finding a basketball program to help sharpen his skills.

“I got in the game late, but I feel like I could still go D1 if I put my mind into it and grind,” he said.

Community member Sherri Gorman said the event was also an example of how families and neighbors can support one another during difficult times.

“People need that,” Gorman said. “We’re living in a bad time right now and everyone needs help. So to stick together and be together. That’s helpful for everyone.”

Organizers said the fair was designed not only for IPS families, but for families across Indianapolis looking for safe, productive and healthy summer opportunities for children and teens.