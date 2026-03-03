Iran airstrikes may impact gas prices, shipping, and daily costs in Indiana, experts warn

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. operations in Iran could affect your wallet all the way here in Indiana.

The impacts of Saturday's airstrikes on Iran are expected to be widespread, but one of the first issues people here in the U.S. could see is right at the gas pumps. At some stations, they're already seeing the impacts.

“We are a globally interlinked world now… and that depends on a smoothly functioning global economy, not one where there’s conflict taking place," Dr. Milind Thakar, an Associate Professor of International Relations at The University of Indianapolis, said.

“We know it’s going to go up a little bit, but how much is sort of a wait-and-see what happens with it," Christina Griffiths, Manager of Public Affairs and Communications for AAA Hoosier, stated.

It's the question many have been asking since Saturday morning.

“Any war will show an increase in the price of oil, particularly in the Middle East," Dr. Thakar said.

He told WRTV it's because of Iran's control over the Straits of Hormuz, which is a critical maritime choke point where over 20% of the world's daily oil supply passes.

“If you look at a map out there, you can see the Straits of Hormuz controls access to the Persian Gulf, and that’s a key shipping area from where a lot of oil comes out," Dr. Thakar explained. "So, if they sew it up, if the Iranians manage to block it… what you’re going to see is a rise in the price of oil.”

“Oil really is a global market," Griffiths said.

Because of the global interconnectedness, that means those impacts could widen very quickly.

“With Iran, they’re a big part of that global oil market," Griffiths said. "So even though the U.S. doesn’t directly import oil from there, China and India do. And any kind of disruption to that could have a ripple effect on us here in the United States.”

It's not just oil that could be impacted.

“It’s a shipping area where lots of products flow from the Suez Canal, and if that falls close to the conflict zone, then ships will not get through there," Dr. Thakar stated. "That’s money, that’s cost, more expensive, and that’s inconvenience. So those lead to a depreciation of the quality of life for people around the world.”

As the conflict continues, both said to just wait and see what happens.

“Pay attention as much as you can, keep an eye on those prices," Griffiths said.

“Any conflict creates a situation where our day-to-day conveniences disappear, which is why I’m hoping for a speedy end to the conflict," Dr. Thakar added.

Oil prices already rose nearly 10% Monday morning. Experts said that it may continue to rise as the conflict grows.

