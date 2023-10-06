Irvington Businesses see major economic spike during the month of October

IRVINGTON — If one thing is for certain, Irvington and Halloween go hand and hand.

It might only be the first week in October, but people in Irvington prep for this year-round.

WRTV

"The annual tradition of people going very ham on their Halloween decorations," Ryan Felton said.

Felton said it's like walking through Halloweentown the entire month of October.

Right now, the neighborhood is preparing for the 77th annual Irvington Halloween Festival.

WRTV

"It's the best time to be in Irvington," Adam Hampton, a downtown Irvington business owner, said. "It's huge for us. We are so grateful and so lucky. If you have a business in Irvington during October, it's pretty much success for the whole season."

The roughly 70,000 people the fest draws in provides a huge economic boost to local businesses.

Hampton said he sees at least a 35% increase in sales.

WRTV

"They shop and eat here, and then they come back for the rest of the season," he said.

The Irvington Halloween fest is the longest consecutively running Halloween festival in the country. There are tons of events over the course of one week, Oct. 21 to 28.

WRTV

For more on the Irvington Halloween Fest, click here.