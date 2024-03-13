Isaiah House providing kids with a safe place during a major change

INDIANAPOLIS — The Isaiah House is making a massive impact in a short amount of time.

“We've created this house to be able to fill the gap between when a child is removed from their home until placement is found for them,” explained Isaiah House Indianapolis Location Leader Logan Clark.

“Whether that be a foster family, or whether they go live with a relative, we're able to provide for their needs during that gap.”

According to the Isaiah House, when a child is removed from their home by Department of Child Services, it takes hours and sometimes even days to find a child a long-term housing option.

“They carry a form of guilt or shame that maybe something they've done has caused them to be in the situation,” shared Clark. “It’s a lot of adults that are making decisions for them. And sometimes, the child is just the subject of that discussion.”

Clark shares that although it’s for a short period of time, having a place to feel safe and loved can be a difference in a kid’s life.

“To sit quietly and think about all that's going on, which could cause more trauma, whereas just allowing them to almost run free and be a kid has to reduce some of that trauma that they're enduring,” said Clark.

The Isaiah House provides children with free clothes, toys, food and their own bed should they need to stay overnight.

“Whatever they would like for dinner, we can make it, we can order it, they want to make cookies or pancakes at two in the morning, we're going to do that for them. So, that way, they can just keep being a kid,” said Clark.

