ISP: Two fatalities in two separate crashes on I-65 in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — Indiana State Police is investigating two separate crashes in the southbound lane of I-65 in Lafayette that resulted in the deaths of two people on Tuesday afternoon.

According to ISP, the first crash happened near the 174-mile marker. It involved a single vehicle that rolled over. ISP confirmed the male driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The second crash involved three semi trucks near the 176-mile marker.

Initial investigations indicate that the first semi truck failed to stop for slow traffic. The male of the semi was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported, ISP said.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner is working to identify the victims of these crashes.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.