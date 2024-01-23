ISP will remove abandoned vehicles in Indianapolis ahead of incoming ice

INDIANAPOLIS — State troopers in Indianapolis will be removing abandoned vehicles in the Indianapolis area ahead of the ice storm Monday night.

Drivers are usually allowed 24 hours to remove an abandoned vehicle, but ISP says abandoned vehicles are more of a safety hazard for other drivers weather events. They also disrupt snow plowing.

They will remove vehicles in order to limit obstacles for INDOT and to make the roadways safer.

ISP says if you have to leave an abandoned vehicle in the Indianapolis district to please contact them to make arrangements to get it removed.