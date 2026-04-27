Israeli consul says Iran threat significantly degraded

INDIANAPOLIS — Israel's top diplomat in the Midwest on Monday said Iran is unable to pose a significant threat to his country.

Consul General Elad Strohmayer, who heads the Israeli consulate in Chicago, spoke with WRTV's sister station, Wish News 8, live during the 5 p.m. newscast.

Some outlets have reported U.S. intelligence agencies assess as much as half of Iran's missile fleet is still intact. Strohmayer said while he can't share Israel's specific assessment, he said Iran's ability to strike its neighbors has been severely degraded.

Israeli troops invaded southern Lebanon on March 2 after the terrorist group Hezbollah attacked Israel in retaliation for the air strikes on Iran. Hezbollah is one of the oldest Iranian-backed proxy groups in the Middle East.

Late last week, President Donald Trump announced his administration had managed to extend by three weeks a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

Strohmayer said Israel is observing the ceasefire but is ready to resume combat operations quickly.

Strohmayer is currently meeting with business leaders around Indiana and met with Gov. Mike Braun on Monday afternoon. The Braun administration earlier this month announced the Iron Nation-Indiana partnership and pledged $15 million in state funding toward it. Iron Nation is a partnership program that connects Israeli tech startups with American capital and business connections.

Strohmayer said the goal is to attract Israeli innovation to the Midwest. He said one possible way this could benefit Indiana would be to bring in Israeli water treatment technology to solve problems such as recent complaints from Muncie residents about foul tastes or odors in their drinking water.

Strohmayer said he plans to continue to meet with business leaders and state officials as well as Jewish community groups in the days ahead.

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