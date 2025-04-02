'It can cause hardship for families': Funeral homes concerned tariffs could drive up costs

INDIANAPOLIS — Laying a loved one to rest takes a toll on a family and now that process could be more expensive for Hoosier families. This comes after President Trump proposed an increase in imported materials used for the funeral process.

Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump announced his new tariff plan on what he has dubbed, "Liberation Day.”

The move already followed a 25% tariff on imported steel and aluminum, materials found in many caskets and some urns.

WRTV

“It can cause a lot of stress and hardships for families,” said Dominique Battles, a licensed funeral director for Albertson’s Mortuary.

The woman-run funeral home located at 5020 East 16th Street just moved into a new building but has been serving the Indianapolis community for 13 years.

They work to provide low-cost services to local families, but now they’re worried about the impact tariffs could have on their business.

WRTV

"It's going to actually make us increase funeral prices and then families will be forced to make choices while they are making funeral arrangements for their families,” Battles said. “For example, a lot of families don't like to resort to cremation, but it's a cheaper way to do a disposition if they can't afford burial."

A local economist WRTV talked to broke down the impact.

“61 to 65% of caskets are metal, even if they’re wood they might have some component parts that are metal. They're going to be more expensive,” explained Michael Hicks, the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State.

Hicks said the impact can go well beyond just caskets and urns.

“All the hearse, the cost of holding a service, all the things that go into funeral planning, are going to be now more expensive.”

WRTV

Batesville Casket Company, the largest casket manufacturer in the U.S. is based in Indiana.

The company declined WRTV’s request for an interview, but Battles believes the impact could trickle down through the entire industry — especially local funeral homes like theirs.

“I do see it having a big impact,” Battles said. “I would hope us as funeral directors can bridge the gap and come together for our families."

Battles said funerals they provide can cost up to $8,000 and a casket can be around $1,500.

Hicks believes funeral costs could spike 8-12% in the next year.

He also told WRTV they could start to see higher prices across the board because of the tariffs.

Depending on how long they are in place, he fears it could lead to an economic slowdown.