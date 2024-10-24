'It impacts everyone': Domestic violence survivor hopes to raise awareness in LGBTQ+ community

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month and we’re shining a light on domestic violence and the impact it can have on anyone.

It's something one in three women and one in seven men will experience — including those in the LGBTQ+ community.

"I never thought I would really be impacted.” said 23-year-old Tyre’k Swanigan.

For the first time Thursday, he shared his story publicly with his mom next to him.

Both are domestic violence survivors.

"Around midnight July 7th, everything just went black. I was attacked. I had a deep fryer thrown at me. I was strangled, I got my teeth knocked out. It was just continuous abuse,” he recalled "As a gay male I can say a lot of times it is overlooked and normalized. It’s not okay.”

Swanigan is an Indy educator who experienced abuse at the hands of his former partner, and he is far from alone.

It’s something 1 and 5 people in the U.S. will experience in their life, according to the Domestic Violence Prevention Network.

Indiana currently ranks 5th in the country for domestic violence incidents.

“Those who are parents that went through domestic violence it’s common that the kids can go through domestic violence as well,” said Swanigan’s mom Niesha Neal, a 23-year domestic violence survivor herself who advocates for other survivors.

This kind of violence impacts all communities, including those some might not always think of when you hear the phrase domestic violence.

“It’s not because someone is LGBTQ+ as to why they’re experiencing higher rates of violence. I think it really comes down to barriers in education,” said Ash Rathwell. “Often times when this issue is talked about members of this community are left out of the conversation.”

Rathwell is an Adult Program Manager at Domestic Violence Prevention Network.

She provides resources to the community to help prevent abuse, especially in marginalized communities.

“We see that 44% of lesbians and 61% of bisexual women are experiencing rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner,” Rathwell explained. We also see a really significant amount of domestic violence for transgender individuals, with 54% experiencing some form of intimate partner violence.”

For Swanigan and his mom sharing his story is about breaking the stigma, healing, and sending a message to others.

“There are survivors of many ages, many faces, many looks and just to know that you are not alone. The person that you could be sitting next to,” said Neal.

“I am now at this point accepting I am now a domestic violence victim. The first step is accepting it knowing I’m telling my story, and I want to grow from it and learn from it and hopefully motivate others,” added Swanigan.

There are several resources, including DVPN, Indy Champions, and so much more if you are experiencing domestic violence or know someone who is.

You can call, text, or call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.