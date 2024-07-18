'It teaches them confidence': Jiu-Jitsu class shows women how to defend themselves

FRANKLIN — Laying it all out the mat is nothing new at the Franklin Jiu Jitsu Club, but on Wednesday nights things look a little different — it’s all about the ladies.

"We wanted a space where women could come in and just train with other women and dip their toes into martial arts,” said Felecia Bain, a federal law enforcement agent who started GirlsCave women’s Jiu-Jitsu self-defense classes.

WRTV GirlsCave women's Jiu Jitsu Club

Katie Ray and Sarah Zeilinga are members of the club who’ve been coming to GirlsCave classes since they started a year ago.

Both have kids who train in Jiu-Jitsu but didn’t see themselves practicing the form of martial arts until they joined the GirlsCave self-defense classes.

"Once you get to do it yourself and in the environment that's so welcoming. It's just a different world when you get it to experience it with other women,” said Ray.

"Starting off in a women's only class just gives you that comfortability and the family feel and gives you the confidence to then join other classes,” added Zeilinga.

Zeilinga has since joined co-ed classes and trains alongside her husband, who’s a Black belt.

Bain is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu purple belt herself and subject matter expert in de-escalation, all levels of force response, and the legalities of self-defense.

She started the club after seeing a need for women to have a safe space to learn both the practice and self-defense.

"They're getting both sides — the sports part of it for the ones that are really interested in that and also the self-defense aspect,” Bain explained. "It allows me to give that information to the officers that I train or to the girls who come through or whoever it may be that I have the audience of."

The women’s program has welcomed more than 45 ladies in the class since it started.

Although learning how to defend themselves and their families is a big goal of the women’s club, Bain told WRTV it’s about more than that.

"It gives you a better sense of self-confidence knowing that you can come in and do something new,” said Zeilinga.

The ladies also say the classes help with mental health, stress, and building confidence.

"I just feel good in my skin, mentally I feel great, and I can owe it to this class,” said Ray.

"It teaches them self-discipline, it teaches them confidence, and how to remain calm under stress and I think those are the really valuable things they can take away,” added Bain.

The Franklin Jiu Jitsu Club will be holding a self-defense seminar next Saturday July 27. All proceeds will go toward Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Females high-school aged and older are welcomed to sign up for the class.