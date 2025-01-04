'It'd be really helpful': New Pharmacy provides low-cost prescriptions to Hoosiers in Decatur Township

INDIANAPOLIS — Recent pharmacy closures in Indianapolis and the rising costs of prescriptions are making it harder for Hoosiers to get their medicine. A new pharmacy in Decatur Township is trying to help fill the gap.

Damar Health Services opened its low-cost pharmacy in November.

The pharmacy is located inside Damar’s Community Clinic, which opened in January 2023.

“Everything is more expensive lately. The less you have to spend the better it is,” said William Workman who used the center services for the first time after his doctor’s office was closed Friday. “It’s definitely a one-stop shop, the easiest way to go."

The provider is a federally qualified health center, which means it's able to help ease the burden of Hoosiers paying for higher prescriptions.

“It will be really helpful,” said Workman.

“We’re able to buy medications at lower prices as long as we meet certain qualifications,” added Sean Hunter, the Lead Pharmacist in Charge.

In the last four years, more than two dozen retail pharmacies in Indianapolis have shut their doors and that doesn’t include the independent stores.

“It used to be that there are some right across the street from each other and we’re seeing less of that, sort of creating areas where the care is not there,” Hunter told WRTV.

Damar’s new pharmacy wants to help fill the gap.

“Especially being right inside has really been beneficial, we’re able to talk to the prescribers directly,” explained Hunter. “We’re able to fill it within minutes.”

Damar Pharmacy is located at 5715 Decatur Boulevard.

It’s open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The pharmacy accepts all forms of insurance, including Medicaid or Medicare plans, and Hoosiers without insurance.

It serves everyone in the community, not just the Damar community.

The health service provider has been around for decades providing a range of services, including mental health care.

They help treat underserviced, underinsured, and uninsured Hoosiers.