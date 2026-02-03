'It's a godsend': How a new charitable pharmacy is providing Hoosiers in need with life-saving medications

INDIANAPOLIS — A new pharmacy that is expanding access to critical medication for those in need is officially open on Indianapolis' south side.

Many people have heard of Gleaners Food Bank, but right next door is the new Purdue Patterson-McCallum-Mareta Charitable Pharmacy: a facility hoping to help bridge the gap between medication affordability and access. It's a resource many in the community told WRTV is essential.

“We’re hopefully keeping them out of the hospital. We’re keeping them healthy," Jasmine Gonzalvo, executive director of the pharmacy, stated.

“This is absolutely a godsend for these families," Mark Tasch said.

Tasch works with families who have lost their prescription coverage or health insurance.

“These families can get to charitable medical and dental clinics for the most part," he explained. "But the clinics do not have any medications on site."

That's why a charitable pharmacy like this one is so important.

“Many of these medications are too expensive for these families to afford," Tasch said. "So these people would be going without their medications until they get desperately ill and wind up either in the hospital or dying.”

“People have access to life-saving medications, for free, if they’re struggling," Gonzalvo added.

The full-fledged pharmacy is the only licensed charitable pharmacy in all of central Indiana, with over 150 medications available.

In order to qualify for those free medications, patients must meet two eligibility requirements: the individual does not have prescription medication insurance and falls at or below 300% of the federal poverty line.

Specifically:



An individual without medication insurance making less than $47,880 per year

Family of four without medication insurance, making less than $99,000 per year

“A lot of people are losing their insurance, or they’re under-insured, and they just can’t afford their medication," Gonzalvo stated. "And they’re going to the emergency room; their healthcare outcomes are getting a lot worse.”

Gonzalvo knows the needs of this community and told WRTV that, without something like this, it would likely lead to one thing.

“Without this help and without this resource, people are going to be going to the hospital. People are going to be dying," she emphasized.

That's why their goal is to continue expanding their services and helping anyone who may be in need: whether its with medications or other necessary services.

“We’re looking to really be a cornerstone of the community, and able to help as many people improve their health outcomes as possible," Gonzalvo said.

For those who have used it, it's a place they are always thankful for.

“This is the only charitable pharmacy I’m aware of," Tasch said. "This is absolutely critical.”

Currently, the pharmacy is only open on Mondays from 9 a.m. until noon and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gonzalvo said they are hoping to expand to evening and weekend hours soon.

If you would like to help the pharmacy, they are currently accepting donations at this link.

