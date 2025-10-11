INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President J.D. Vance returned to Indiana on Friday, meeting with Governor Mike Braun and state Republican leaders to discuss redrawing the state’s congressional maps. The move sparked protests from Hoosiers and Democrats.

The meeting comes amid pressure from the White House to reshape congressional districts ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Although redistricting typically occurs once per decade, following the U.S. Census, Republicans are weighing whether to pursue a rare mid-cycle adjustment. Governor Braun holds the authority to call a special legislative session to make that happen.

‘It’s a Power Grab’: Hoosiers rally against VP Vance's visit to discuss redistricting

Indiana last redrew its maps in 2020.

The possibility of early redistricting brought demonstrators back to the Indiana Statehouse for the second time since mid-September.

Dozens of Hoosiers gathered at the rally organized by MADvoters on the third floor on Friday.

They held signs, chanting, and calling on lawmakers to stop what they call an undemocratic power grab.

“Our politicians work for us. We choose them. They're trying to choose us with gerrymandering,” said Yovonna Nevins, a local voter.

Gabe Walters, another attendee, agreed.

“I think that it’s important that our democracy is made up of presenting all the people, not just one party,” Walters said.

Vice President Vance met privately with state Republicans during the demonstrations.

“It’s cheating, it’s a political power grab, and we can all see it,” one protester shouted during the rally.

Others described the move as unprecedented and unethical.

“It feels outrageous that the Republicans are being pressured to redistrict in the middle of the cycle,” said Nancy Kohn.

“I think it's unconscionable actually, and it's such blatant stealing—not even hiding the fact that they're trying to steal the votes,” added Claudia Bohard.

Friday’s protest echoed a similar demonstration in September, when U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined hundreds of Hoosiers at the Statehouse to denounce the redistricting efforts.

When WRTV asked what message Hoosiers would send to Republican lawmakers, one protester replied, “The message is: listen. Listen to the people. I mean, I'm just hoping that we're doing some good.”

Democratic leaders say they plan to hold a series of town halls across Indiana in the coming weeks to educate voters about redistricting and its potential impact on their representation.