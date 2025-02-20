‘It’s been very frustrating’: Hoosiers waiting months to hear back from IHA take advantage of walk-in sessions

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Housing Agency brought back walk-in sessions for Section 8 voucher holders. Dozens of Hoosiers said they waited a long time to have this opportunity.

“I’ve been trying to get ahold of them since November,” said Joseph Wharton. “Finally, about two weeks ago, I found out that the case worker I’ve been contacting isn’t my case worker, so I get to meet him for the first time, me and my daughter today.”

Wharton said he’s a single father, and with increased costs of living, he’s struggling to afford housing.

The sessions allowed Section 8 voucher holders like Wharton and landlords to meet with their caseworkers.

Section 8 helps low- and moderate-income families pay for housing.

Some Hoosiers who showed up Wednesday were looking for information to move because of affordability or safety concerns, while others asked for help renewing their lease.

“It’s very frustrating,” said another Hoosier who wished to remain anonymous. “I’m trying to move and I’ve been trying for months to contact them."

The resident was among many who told WRTV they’ve been trying to call and email the agency for months, and even years, to get answers.

“I’m trying to get information about trying to move because I need to move because I done fell about four times,” said 80-year-old Betty Stone.

She told WRTV she’s been trying to move to another apartment for years because she’s fallen multiple times at her current residence due to the number of stairs.

Indianapolis Housing Agency brings back walk-in sessions

“It was very hard to get the information, you could not get the information, they had you coming back and forth,” she explained. “So, this was great that they got it that way to help people.”

She was able to get the necessary information to help her get the moving process going.

WRTV reached out to IHA multiple times, and we went to the facility but were told no one was available to interview about this process.

The IHA website says walk-in sessions will be held every other Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m.

The next one is scheduled for March 5 at the IHA office, located at 1935 North Meridian Street.