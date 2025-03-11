'It's easy to get overwhelmed': If uncertain times are weighing on you, you’re not alone

INDIANAPOLIS — Right now, many are grappling with a lot of changes. Whether it be political, job situations, or finances, it all can lead to uncertainty and take a toll on mental health.

“With just the dramatic political stance and things like that, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with all that kind of stuff,” said Mindy Sly, a local Hoosier.

“If I’m being honest, it’s a little bit terrifying,” added Jamar Owens. “I think about my kids, and I think it’s going to be a tough future for them."

A lot more Hoosiers can relate to both Owens and Sly,

The mental tug-of-war is why experts are offering advice when it comes to managing your mental health, especially now.

“Just the uncertainty because you got things going on with insurance, financially, jobs, you know, just the political climate itself,” said Patrice Stokes, a licensed therapist who works with two local organizations, her own Inspired on Purpose and Empowered Living Inc.

“It can impact the way that we think, and it can sometimes even shift the way that we what we can control in terms of what we feel,” she added.

Staying focused on the things we can control is advice Stokes shared.

“I think the first thing is, like, take a continual assessment of where you are in the moment,” Stokes told WRTV. “Also be mindful of how much you can take in in terms of social media, the news, sometimes certain types of people.”

Stokes suggests when necessary, limit how much you take in, without being disconnected and setting healthy boundaries.

That can also include prioritizing self-care, whether that be journaling, getting outside in the sunshine, or just taking 30 minutes to yourself.

“What are the things that help you to have more calm and more peace,” she said. "If it's been a tumultuous day at work, take a bath. Drink some wine. Do something for yourself.”

For Sly that means taking a yoga or Pilates class, while for Owens that means playing sports or gaming.

Stokes also told WRTV it's important to lean on other people like family, friends and even a therapist if you can.

“We've got to find a common ground to keep us together because that's what's helped us get through COVID. And if we could get through COVID, I believe we can definitely get through this,” she added.

Inspired on Purpose offers a free resource on self-care along with community-based spoken word spaces.

For more mental health resources, click here.

