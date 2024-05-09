'It's more realistic': Revamped police fitness testing looks to better prepare officers

PLAINFIELD — As police agencies across the Hoosier state look to recruit new officers, the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) is considering changing up its physical fitness requirements to better prepare officers in the field.

Once the cadets are hired on from their local police departments, the fitness test is a requirement for them to get into the academy.

On Wednesday, nearly 100 law enforcement trainees were put to the test physically at the ILEA to try out the new course.

The current test has been in place for years and includes things like the mile, half run, and vertical jump, but Wednesday’s trial test was much different.

"The recruits that are trying to go through the test will have on a vest, they will run around the gym, they'll perform strength tasks, they'll go upstairs, downstairs and they'll also shoot a gun,” said Lt. Patrick Cousin, with Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

That new tactical course also included jumping over a fence, pulling a 185 dummy to safety and a cognitive portion of identifying a mug shot.

The change has been a year-long effort between the ILEA and the University of Indianapolis to make the test more objective by revamping physical requirements to better suit what Indiana Police departments are looking for.

“We reached out to the departments and asked the departments through a job task analysis what they would like to see their new police officers doing on the field,” explained Lt. Cousin.

On Wednesday, that new test was being validated for the University of Indianapolis' research.

“What we have done since this past spring is look at the previous test that they were doing for their fitness stuff, taking that data and testing the same people with the new test and comparing those numbers,” added Dr. Nathanial Eckert, an Associate Professor of Kinesiology at the University of Indianapolis.

The comparison could lead to a complete change for the testing to better prepare academy recruits.

"I had a little bit of road experience before I came here, and I have to say this really applies to what we do. Jumping over the fence, going up the stairs, running and ducking under things — it really applies to what we do in the field,” said trainee Tanner Strelecky, who got hired in July at Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

So far, many recruits WRTV talked to say the course was challenging, but a lot more practical to everyday police work.

"I think this fitness test would be a lot better, its more applicable,” said trainee Tara Sprandel. “It keeps the heart rate up and it’s more realistic.”

The biggest goal of the study is to make changes that would better equip law enforcement in the field.

"So, if these young men and women are fit enough to do the testing through this mechanism then we think they will be better police officers and better serve their communities when they get back to their home agency,” explained ILEA Executive Director Timothy Horty.

“Once they go through this test, it’s a good indicator of are they fit enough to be the police,” added Lt. Cousin.

Cousin also said if implemented he believes the new test could draw more people that the other test pushed out, which could help with recruitment of officers.

The University of Indianapolis was on site Wednesday to help conduct the new testing.

The research has been worked on by both students and professors at the college.

After the University gathers all the necessary data, the next step is for them to validate the testing.

For the new requirement, the same standard would be in place for men and women, which would reflect how it is now with the current test.

Once validation happens the ILEA could choose to phase out the current testing requirements and implement the new tactical training fitness course as standard state-wide in the next year and half.

