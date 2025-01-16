'It's much much worse than people realize': Human trafficking victims lacking support in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Advocate Beth White says human trafficking is a big issue in the Hoosier state.

“It's much much worse than people realize,” White said. “Suburban, rural, urban, every county, every community.”

White is the President and CEO of The Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking.

WRTV

The Human Trafficking division of her organization ceased operations in 2025 after losing Federal funding from the Victims of Crime Act.

“We know that people need help, and we know that there need to be resources,” White explained. “We see the activity increasing and the resources to address it decreasing and that's a real terrible problem.”

WRTV

Heather Maraville was sex trafficked for years before she even knew it.

“I spent seven years on top of that, five as a willing prostitute. Even though I was being trafficked, I didn't understand,” Maraville said.

Today, Maraville works to help other victims find ways out.

Watch WRTV's full interview with Maraville below

Heather full interview

“We train behavioral therapists. We train hospital staff. We train a lot of people to recognize the signs of trafficking,” Maraville said.

She hopes to help others deal with the challenges she once did.

“I wish I would have had somebody who could have seen me, heard me, understood how alone I felt out there,” she said.

