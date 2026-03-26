'It's really tough': Community steps up to help as TSA workers go weeks without pay

INDIANAPOLIS — If a federal budget agreement is not reached, Transportation Security Administration employees could miss their second consecutive paycheck, leaving many struggling to make ends meet. Now the community is stepping in to help.

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Community steps up to help as TSA workers go weeks without pay

For TSA agent Kevin Felder, the financial strain is already taking a toll.

“It’s been really, really tough,” Felder said. “It’s basically emotionally and physically draining.”

Felder has been an agent for the last three years and said he reported to work every day for more than six weeks without pay. Despite the hardship, he said he remains committed to his job.

“You do it because you love it or you want to help,” he said. “That’s one reason why I do it, but it’s good to get compensated.”

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As the shutdown drags on, Felder said he is still trying to recover financially from the last government shutdown.

“We’ve been behind for so long, we were just trying to get caught up,” he said.

Now, with bills piling up, he said it is becoming increasingly difficult to support his family.

“I have a mortgage, two car notes, insurance and other bills,” Felder said. “ I have to put food on the table for my family. My wife still works, but she’s struggling to keep us going.”

Community organizations are stepping in to help. Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana has been providing weekly food distributions for TSA workers and their families.

“We are doing weekly distributions at our warehouse where they can choose the foods they want and need,” said Sarah Estell with Gleaners. “They’re also able to access additional support like diapers, wipes and personal hygiene items.”

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Estell said about 100 TSA workers, roughly one-third of the Indianapolis TSA workforce, have used the service so far.

For employees unable to attend the distributions every Monday, union leaders are helping bridge the gap.

“Myself, my executive vice president and even our federal security director, have gone to Gleaners, picked up those orders and brought them back to the airport,” said Kevin Smith, president of the local TSA union. “We want to make sure they have the food they need.”

Support has also come in the form of donated gift cards for food and gas, which workers say have made a significant difference.

“They really have been lifesavers for us,” Felder said.

Smith said the donations have also helped keep their in-house food pantry stocked for employees in need.

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With no clear end to the partial government shutdown, TSA workers said they will continue reporting to work while asking for continued support from the community — and action from lawmakers.

Even if agents do receive a backpack from the missed checks, they told WRTV it comes in a lump sum, and typically, several thousand dollars are taken out in taxes.

“We appreciate the food and gas cards,” Smith said. “But at this point, we need people calling and emailing senators and saying, ' Enough is enough. We really need to get our pay.'”

Felder echoed that message.

“Just stay with us, keep praying for us,” he said. “Whatever you can do, please do it.”

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Workers also said the prolonged shutdown is affecting morale and mental health.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Washington, D.C., are set to begin a two-week recess. Nearly 500 TSA agents nationwide have quit since the partial shutdown began in January, according to union officials.

Smith told WRTV here in Indianapolis he expects to lose a total of three to four agents by the end of the week.

If you're interested in making a donation, you can drop gift cards off at the Guest Services desk at IND.

Smith said they have received hundreds of donations, including dozens of gas cards and food donations

You can email Smith at AFGElocal618@outlook.com to coordinate a donation as well.

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