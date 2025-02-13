'It's the highest level we've seen in 20 years': Surging flu cases hit Indiana hard

INDIANAPOLIS — Flu cases are surging across the nation and here in Indiana with record levels this season. WRTV talked to healthcare officials, schools, and families all feeling the impact of the increase.

According to the Indiana Department of Health Influenza Dashboard, activity is very high right now and there have already been 57 deaths this season.

Indiana is among 45 out of 50 states reporting high activity.

“Now, with the latest surge that we've had, in the last 20 years, this is the highest level of flu that we have ever seen,” explained Dr. Ravi Johar, the Market Chief Medical Officer with United Health Care of Indiana.

He’s attributed some of the rise to a low uptick in flu shots this season.

The virus infected Stephanie Roberts’ six-year-old daughter Sofia.

“She woke up with a raging fever of 103, sore throat, cough, like stuffy nose,” Roberts told WRTV. “it was really scary to see her like that. “

Her daughter wound up in the hospital and had to stay home from school for days as she recovered, returning to school this Tuesday.

The rapid spread among kids has forced some Indiana schools including Horizon Christian in Lawrence to flip the switch to e-learning.

“We had about 22% of our school that was out last week,” said Brandon Grayson, the head of school at Horizon Christian Fellowship. “We were able to close down for a couple of days and just get the crew in here to do some cleaning and disinfecting.”

Grayson told WRTV that last week's surge was the highest they’ve seen in nearly 20 years.

However, now that number is down to just 3% at the private school that has about 300 K-12 students.

Local hospitals are also feeling the pinch too.

IU, Health, Community Health Network, Ascension St. Vincent, and Eskenazi Health told WRTV they are seeing an increase in visits linked to the flu.

It’s a similar picture at Central Indiana CVS Minute Clinics.

“I've had several patients tell me, Well, there's a two-and-a-half to five-hour wait at our local urgent cares,” explained nurse practitioner, Sarah Schmitt, who’s also the regional quality leader of the Minute Clinics.

“So, then they can make an appointment online when they come to the Minute Clinic, so they make an appointment to be seen with us, whether that's that same day or the next day.”

Health experts say the best way to protect yourself and your family is to roll up your sleeves.

“A lot of people think it's too late. We're into February, but we know that flu is increasing right now,” said Dr. Johar. “I would encourage everybody to get the flu vaccine as soon as possible.

Health officials also say other viruses are also still lingering like Covid-19, RSV, and norovirus, which is why they’re also stressing good habits like handwashing, covering your cough and staying home when you’re sick.

