IU closes diversity office, aligns with new federal guidelines

BLOOMINGTON — Effective today, Indiana University has officially closed the Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and will rename the Office of Institutional Equity to the Office of Civil Rights Compliance, according to a press release on Friday.

The school said this decision ensures IU complies with state and federal laws regarding diversity and inclusion.

As part of this initiative, the university is incorporating various student programs into offices that are more accessible to all students in an effort to ensure that every student has access to essential resources, academic advising, and support services.

Additionally, the Office of Institutional Equity has been renamed the Office of Civil Rights Compliance. The school said the new name better reflects its role in ensuring that IU follows federal civil rights laws.

IU will communicate any necessary information to students, faculty, and staff during this transition.

"IU will continue to affirm its fundamental goal of ensuring every student is equipped to thrive — in the classroom and after graduation," read the release.

IU is not alone in this shift; other Indiana universities are making similar changes. For instance,Ball State University ended its DEI programs in April. This trend follows a February "Dear Colleague" letter from the Department of Education, which instructed educational institutions receiving federal funds to cease using race as a factor in admissions, hiring, and other policies.

