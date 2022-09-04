IU Health opening test site for monkeypox

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health is opening a lab that will be the primary testing site for suspected monkeypox samples in Indiana.

The lab, located in downtown Indianapolis, can test 500 samples per day. It allows scientists to safely deactivate the virus in incoming samples and test them for the presence of the monkeypox virus.

IU Health says at this time, its lab is the only one in the state doing monkeypox testing. Results could come within 24-48 hours after someone is tested.

"We are very fortunate that we have a facility that's able to take on such a high complexity testing with a lot of biosafety considerations and roll it out right away," Kenneth Gavina, clinical microbiologist, said. "Now that we have this testing in place, the goal is to try to make testing available for all residents of Indiana."

As of Sept. 2 at 2 p.m EST, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there have been 172 monkeypox cases in Indiana.

Earlier this week, the Indiana Department of Health has launched a new data dashboard to track monkeypox cases in the state.

The data is broken down by gender, age group, race, ethnicity and public health district.