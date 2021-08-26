IU Health suspends 50% of elective surgeries and procedures

INDIANAPOLIS — IU Health is suspending 50% of elective surgeries and procedures to alleviate pressure on staff starting Monday.
In a statement released on Thursday, IU Health said the following:
As COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations surge across the state, IU Health will temporarily suspend 50% of all inpatient elective surgeries and procedures throughout the system, beginning Monday, Aug. 30. The move is needed to alleviate some of the enormous pressure our care teams are under and to reserve inpatient space for those who need it most. Elective surgery patients (non-emergent, non-urgent) are being notified now and will be rescheduled about three weeks out.