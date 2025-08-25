IU Health's Mosaic Center finds permanent home to expand career services

INDIANAPOLIS — A new career center in Indianapolis aimed at addressing Indiana’s healthcare workforce shortage is opening its first physical location, three years after first launching virtually.

IU Health’s Mosaic Center, located at 1776 N. Meridian St., will officially open its doors on Tuesday.

The center, equipped with open workspaces, conferences, and a computer center, will focus on connecting Hoosiers with training and job opportunities across a wide range of healthcare roles at IU Health.

WRTV

“We need quality people, quality staff that can save our neighbors,” said Shadreck Kamwendo, the director of the Mosaic Center and workforce development at IU Health.

He helps prepare individuals for critical support roles at IU Health facilities.

“Roles like environmental services, food and nutrition, medical assistance, registrations, patient care assistance. So those are the jobs that we support here at the Mosaic Center,” Kamwendo said.

Since it began in 2022, the center has served hundreds of Hoosiers.

It now hopes the new building will allow it to support even more.

Amber Stansbury started with IU Health five years ago in scheduling. Now she works in clinical trials research and facility charge management as a quality expert, thanks to the help from the career center.

WRTV

“They got me in school. I went back to school for coding, and they also assisted with helping me find a state grant as well. They sat with me while I went through school, met with me. They're also covering my cost for my national exam,” Stansbury said. “It was life changing, really. I would say it's one of the best decisions I ever made.”

The center helps community members with things like certifications, resources to housing, transportation and childcare for free.

Their services are not just for IU Health employees, but also for individuals in the community looking to launch or transition into a healthcare career.

“I did not have any connections at all to IU Methodist. It actually wasn't my first thought process. But after being connected with the Mosaic Center, I was introduced to a multitude of roles, and some of them fit me,” said 21-year-old Andrew Johnson, who now works as a food ambassador at IU Methodist Hospital.

WRTV

Members work one-on-one with career coaches to build skills, prepare for interviews and plan career paths.

“We're meeting people where they are, but also introducing them to how to be prepared for the type of interviewing that happens within IU Health—behavior value-based interviewing, as well as how to articulate what their goals are for themselves,” said LaKenya Chancey, a career coach and financial advisor at the center.

The Mosaic Center also provides financial coaching, education assistance and resume support.

“I was going into nursing school, I wanted to know how to learn how to budget so I could be able to buy a home after I graduated from nursing school, and that's how I got connected with the Mosaic Center,” said member Timethia Hill.

“People are trying to advance their careers and with that improve their economic mobility as well as take care of their families, and so I'm personally passionate about helping families,” Chancey added.

With a new building along the city’s bus line, staff hope easier access will help more people take the next step in their careers.

The Mosaic also partners with Crispus Attacks High School for a fellowship program that introduces kids to careers in healthcare early on.

The Mosiac Center was supported through IU Health and a Lily Endowment.

All services are free to the community.

The center will be open starting Tuesday, August 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

