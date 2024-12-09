IU-Notre Dame tickets 3-times more expensive than other playoff tickets

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier and Irish fans hoping to get tickets to December 20th's playoff game may have to shell out over a thousand dollars.

On Sunday, it was announced that the two Indiana schools would compete in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.

Though separated by only a couple hundred miles, the two teams have not played since September 7, 1991, when Notre Dame won 49-27.

“It’s a great game for the state,” Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti said while addressing the media Sunday evening.

WRTV

Fans looking for affordable tickets have had little to no luck.

On Monday afternoon, the lowest ticket price on StubHub for the Indiana-Notre Dame Game was $989.

That price is three times higher than the second most expensive playoff ticket for Tennessee at Ohio State, which costs $303.

Dr. Liz Wamless is the Director of The Sports Innovation Center at IU Indianapolis, she says it’s reflective of the demand to go from both fan bases.

WRTV

“That ticket price really reflects the high stakes matchup for two Indiana teams that are within driving distance of some of the bigger fan bases from the Bloomington area and definitely from the South Bend area,” Wamless explained.

South Bend’s Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to a massive economic boost ahead of the holidays.

“$17 million of economic impact for a Notre Dame home football game,” explained Visit South Bend Mishawaka regional director Jeff Jarnecke. “As we head into the playoff we expect those numbers to be even greater than that.”

Tickets are available on major ticket platforms such as StubHub and Ticketmaster.

Tips for avoiding ticket scammers are availablehere.

