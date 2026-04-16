IU offering free generative AI course to anyone worldwide

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University announced Thursday that it is now offering an essential skills course in generative artificial intelligence to everyone worldwide, free of charge.

According to a press release, the acclaimed course, GenAI 101, is one of the largest generative AI course offered by a leading research university.

More than 114,000 students, faculty and staff enrolled in the course since its launch in August, as well as thousands more enrolled when IU expanded access to the course to its worldwide alumni network.

IU President Pamela Whitten said in the release that the course is designed to prepare students across all fields for an AI-powered world.

“With the leadership of the Kelley School of Business and the expertise of its world-class faculty, we’re expanding access to this course for anyone seeking the essential, foundational skills needed to navigate a rapidly changing workforce," Whitten said. "By making this course broadly available, we’re not only upskilling the talent that drives the state’s economic growth but preparing students to apply these cutting-edge tools responsibly and ethically.”

The release said GenAI 101 is structured into eight self-paced modules and 16 concise lessons. The lessons feature real-world applications designed for today's digital landscape. Throughout the course, students develop critical thinking skills through prompt engineering, data storytelling, fact-checking AI-generated content and ethical AI use.

The course also offers interaction with Crimson, a conversational AI learning tool that provides on demand support. All tools and examples are built around GenAI platforms such as Google Gemini and ChatGPT.

Dean of the Kelly School Pat Hopkins said this course will help users stay competitive in the job market, where 90% of employers are expected to implement AI by 2028.

“We’ve been proud to support IU’s efforts in helping students, alumni, faculty and staff gain the tools needed to succeed in today’s ever-evolving technological landscape,” Hopkins said in the release. “The rise of AI makes us all students again, and we are working hard to keep Kelley at the forefront of this digital transformation. By opening our doors to the public, we ensure that our faculty, students, staff and now everyone can come sharpen their understanding, insight and marketable skills.”

Visit Kelley’s Learn AI website for more information about enrolling.

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