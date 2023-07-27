IU School of Medicine diagnoses Indy Zoo Orangutan Mila with rare genetic disease

INDIANAPOLIS — Through molecular testing, researchers at the Indiana University School of Medicine have positively diagnosed Indianapolis Zoo Sumatran Orangutan Mila with a genetic disease.

Six-year-old Mila has been diagnosed with a rare genetic disease called Alkaptonuria. This is the first time the disease has been confirmed molecularly in a primate other than a human.

The six-year-old orangutan, named Mila, was born at the Indianapolis Zoo in 2016. Mila had a history of dark urine that turned brown upon standing since birth, but has never shown other symptoms. Researchers from the IU School of Medicine Department of Medical and Molecular Genetics collected and analyzed DNA, diagnosing Mila with alkaptonuria.

“This was an unexpected finding that ended years of questions about this animal,” said Marcus Miller, PhD, assistant professor of clinical medical and molecular genetics and principal investigator of the study. “We’re proud of this collaborative effort with the zoo that will hopefully lead to better care and treatment of Mila moving forward.”

Alkaptonuria is a rare, autosomal recessive disorder caused by deficiency of an enzyme called homogentisate 1,2-dioxygenase. As an infant, the only symptom is urine that turns black upon standing. Symptoms typically progress slowly, but can lead to chronic joint pain and decreased mobility later in life.

It is unclear how the disease will impact Mila over time.

“I think the best part about these results is we can de-escalate some of the other studies that might have been recommended,” said Theodore Wilson, MD, assistant professor of clinical medical and molecular genetics. “We don’t need to use anesthesia for imaging, obtain a kidney biopsy or have guests or veterinarians worried. Even though her urine does still turn dark after being out in the environment, fortunately, now it doesn’t need to be a problem that is alarming.”

“People with this disease typically don’t develop symptoms until much later in life, usually in their 30s or 40s,” said Melissa Fayette, DVM, associate veterinarian for the Indianapolis Zoo. “We will continue to monitor Mila closely and perform regular preventive health exams to detect any secondary pathologies that may arise.”