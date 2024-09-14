'I've earned my place': Sole female, 100-year-old vet aboard 43rd Indy Honor Flight

PLAINFIELD --- The 43rd Indy honor flight took off Saturday morning. Dozens of Hoosier veterans were aboard for the free trip to Washington D.C. that takes them to visit war memorials.

This trip took 86 veterans with 86 different stories to tell.

"I was the very first wave to ever be sent to the Naval Academy space in Cornell, California in 1972,” said Stephanie Ahrendt, a U.S. Navy Veteran.

WRTV talked to Ahrendt at the opening reception Friday night.

The 73-year-old broke barriers in the “Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service” (WAVES), the US Naval Reserve Women's branch.

WRTV Indy Honor Flight

"I'm a proud veteran, you know, female veteran, it's like I, you know, did because I wanted to, and it was the best decision for me,” she said.

This trip is special to Ahrendt. She is a cancer survivor and will be the only woman on the 43rd Indy honor flight.

“To be on this, you know, I've earned my place, you know, I serve my country and never my place, and not boasting, but it's like I belong with these people. We’re just all one family,” said, the 73-year-old,” Ahrendt added.

She was among 85 other veterans on the chartered flight.

They will visit the Arlington National Cemetery, the World War II, Korea, Lincoln, and Vietnam Memorials.

Navy and Air Force veteran Robert Cheatham was also on the honor flight.

He served in both World War II and Korea.

WRTV Indy Honor Flight

"The navy was exciting, I kind of liked it. But a lot of stuff we coloreds had to go through you know,” Cheatham said." The biggest lesson I learned is we're all human. I can't look down on nobody, I'm just me."

Cheatham was one of just a few Black veterans on the 43rd flight and he was also the oldest at 100-years-old.

WRTV Indy Honor Flight

"I can't hardly believe it because I never figured I'd be anything but, me. It wasn't for any honor or anything like that,” Cheatham.

The entire experience is a way to say thank you to the Hoosier Heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Especially those who might have financial or medical barriers to getting to see the war memorials.

"These veterans served during conflict eras of World War II, Korea, or Vietnam and we want to make sure that they have the opportunity to see the memorials built in their honor,” said Indy Honor Flight Secretary Stephanie Gessner. "It's a particularly meaningful thing for our Vietnam veterans to have the welcome home that they deserve."

It's also a chance for veterans to pay respects to those who served before them.

“It's something you just cherish and thank them and honor them for making a way for me to be in the Navy,” said Ahrendt.

There will be a public welcome home celebration for the veterans at Plainfield High School at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Indy Honor Flight is a volunteer organization, that takes donations so they can cover all the expenses for veterans and their families.