Ivy Tech student honored by Indiana Sports Community for heroic act

INDIANAPOLIS — An Ivy Tech Indianapolis student is being recognized for his heroic actions that helped save a man in need.

Tyree Sisk came to the aid of a man having a medical emergency at a transit station. While a crowd of bystanders remained indifferent, Tyree stepped up to help the injured man.

His actions did not go unnoticed. Allison Barber, president and chief operating officer of the Indiana Fever, happened to witness the scene.

Together, the two tended to the injured man until paramedics arrived.

Expressing her appreciation of his selflessness, Allison gifted Tyree two tickets to a Pacers game and a Fevers game.

Ivy Tech Indianapolis

"It just needed to be done because it was a hard time for him. I wasn't seeking any reward from it. I was just doing the right thing. I think that's what everybody should do in a situation like that," Tyree said, reflecting on the incident.

At the time of the incident, Tyree was headed to a meeting with Brother 2 Brother, a program aimed at providing support and mentorship to young men of color.

Tyree attended his first-ever NBA game and had the opportunity to meet the Pacers team and staff, including coach Rick Carlisle. He was even invited into the Pacers locker room, where he received an autographed jersey from Myles Turner.

