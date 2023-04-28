Jeff Teague excited for new opportunity as head basketball coach for Pike High School

INDIANAPOLIS — Jeff Teague is back home again.

The former Pike Red Devils standout and NBA All-Star was approved as Pike High School’s new basketball head coach by the township school board on Thursday night.

“For me, it’s just being a mentor to younger guys and seeing people who grew up in the same areas that I grew up in and trying to get the same opportunity that I had,” Teague said.

At Pike, Teague was an Indiana All-Star and highly touted as a recruit. He attended Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

At Wake Forest, Teague earned All-American honors as a sophomore and was drafted with the No. 19 pick in the 2009 NBA draft.

Now, Teague wants to inspire the next generation of hoopers that will come through Pike High School.

“Seeing a kid who grew up like you go on and do bigger and better things than you did, and you being a part of that – that’s pretty cool,” Teague said.

After his playing career, Teague has worked as a scout for the Atlanta Hawks and helped run The Factory D1 on the west side of Indianapolis.

According to their website, The Factory D1 assists with strength and agility, offers the skills and trainings needed to enhance basketball skill levels and has a wellness room.

“We are going to do our best to get these guys in college. [We are going to] make sure these kids can qualify to be student athletes first,” Teague said.