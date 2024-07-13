Jim Morris, Vice Chairman of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, dies

INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Morris, the Vice Chairman of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, has died, according to a statement from the Pacers.

James, T. Morris, known as Jim, joined the company in 2007. He was a graduate of Indiana University with a master's degree from Butler University. Morris was recognized for his work for disadvantaged children across the state of Indiana.

The Pacers called Morris "one of the most influential and impactful leaders in state history."

Read the Pacer's full statement:

“There are no words that would do justice to how consequential Jim’s life truly was. To his very last day, he was hard at work bringing people together to help those most in need and make our city and our state stronger, more civil, and more united. No one loved Indiana and Indianapolis more than Jim. To us, though, Jim was family, a lifelong friend, a mentor, and the ultimate fan. He was a constant presence in Gainbridge Fieldhouse and an endless source of optimism on the future of his beloved Pacers, Fever and Indiana University. Jim will be sorely missed by all of us, and we will keep him and his family in our prayers now and always.”

In a statement, the commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver, called Morris "Indiana Royalty."

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/uFGHuuJH2y — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 13, 2024

During his time with the Pacers, Morris received notable awards such as the Sachem Award from Governor Eric Holcomb in 2021 and the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Barack Obama in 2016.

Mayor Joe Hogsett made the following statement:

Last night, Indianapolis lost a true giant with the passing of my dear friend Jim Morris.

Jim's outsized impact on Indianapolis and our state will be felt for decades to come. He helped to establish the Indiana Sports Corp, shaping the sports strategy that laid the foundation for our recent record-breaking successes as a host city. He raised funds for pivotal projects like the Indianapolis Zoo and the Hoosier Dome. His leadership at Pacers Sports & Entertainment only solidified his place as a pillar of our community. And his dedication to humanitarian efforts extended his impact further to communities across the globe.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to Jim’s wife Jackie and the entire Morris family, as well as to everyone at Pacers Sports & Entertainment. May we honor Jim's legacy by striving to lead our lives like he did – with compassion, humanity, and the spirit of service in everything we do.

