Boy Scouts troop that honored fallen war heroes receives anonymous gift

FRANKLIN — A couple weeks ago, I stopped when I saw a group of Boy Scouts at work on a display in front of the Johnson County Courthouse honoring 165 of the county's war heroes who died in service.

In life, you never know who is watching or the impact your actions will have on others. The scouts with Troop 228 were in for a surprise.

The community service caught the attention of a local business owner, which led me to the troop's Monday night meeting with a special delivery of $2,500.

