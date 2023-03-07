Greenwood High School vandalized, operating with e-learning Tuesday

GREENWOOD — Greenwood High School is operating with e-learning Tuesday after an overnight act of vandalism.
According to police at the scene, there is a HAZMAT situation inside the school due to discharged fire extinguishers.
All other schools in the Greenwood Community School Corporation are operating as normal.
This is a developing story.
