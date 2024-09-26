Greenwood Park Mall finishes renovations to food court, restrooms

GREENWOOD — Two years after a gunman shot and killed three people inside Greenwood Park Mall, the shopping center has made some changes.

Today, Simon, the mall's owner, announced the completion of renovations that include a transformed food court with more than 400 seats across nine restaurants.

There is now LED lighting across the mall, many areas have been repainted, and the men's, women's, and family restrooms have been remodeled.

On July 17, 2022, officers with the Greenwood Police Department responded to the Greenwood Park Mall at around 6 p.m. after Jonathan Sapirman, 20, emerged from the restroom of the food court and began shooting.

After hearing the gunfire, according to police, Elisjsha Dicken, 22, of Seymour fired the handgun he was carrying and attempted to stop the shooter. His gunfire hit the gunman and killed him, according to police.

Pedro Pineda, 56, Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, and Victor Gomez, 30, were fatally shot by Sapirman, and two others were injured in the shooting.

This year, some families of those killed or hurt in the shooting have filed lawsuits.

They accuse Simon Property Group and Allied Universal Security Services of failing to prevent the shooting from happening.