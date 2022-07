INDIANAPOLIS — Officials have responded to a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall Sunday evening.

According to the Greenwood Police Department Assistant Chief Matthew Fillenwarth, three people have been transported from the scene.

The suspect of the shooting is dead, Fillenwarth said.

One other person is dead, IMPD said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is assisting in this incident.

Additional details have not been released.

This is a developing story.