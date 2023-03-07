Greenwood restaurant set to fully reopen months after burst pipe damage

GREENWOOD — Cheers!

Vino Villa is planning to reopen on March 16, months after burst pipes damaged the kitchen and front porch.

The owners say pipes burst in about six different places right after Christmas.

"I pulled into the parking lot [and] the entire back side of the parking lot was covered in ice. Kinda looked like a glacier rolled through Greenwood," owner Paul Jacquin told WRTV in January.

Provided/Vino Villa

They've been able to sell wine and desserts from Cafe Euclid in the meantime and look forward to welcoming customers back.

Vino Villa is located off of Madison Avenue in Downtown Greenwood. For the latest updates, follow them on Facebook.