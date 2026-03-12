New Whiteland teen sentenced to 15 years for rape, strangulation of 79-year-old woman

FRANKLIN — A New Whiteland teen has been sentenced after a guilty plea on charges of Rape, a Level 3 Felony, and Strangulation, a Level 6 Felony, on Thursday.

Ariahn Smith, 17, will spend 15 years behind bars and an additional two years on active probation. He must register as a sex offender for life.

Smith will be serving this time for an attack on a 79-year-old woman that occurred on October 7, 2025.

PREVIOUS | Whiteland teen held on $250,000 bond in alleged rape of 79-year-old woman

According to a probable cause affidavit, the 16-year-old male was first reported to New Whiteland police as a runaway.

As previously reported by WRTV, the victim told officers with the New Whiteland Police Department she was carrying groceries into her home when she discovered Smith inside her house after the third trip. She said he grabbed her and put his hand over her mouth.

She pleaded with Smith to end the attack, informing him that a family member was on their way, offering money and asking Smith to pray with her.

The victim said she was able to convince Smith to pray with her, but after finishing the prayer, Smith raped the victim. According to Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner, a neighbor observed Smith fleeing from the house.

Smith was arrested shortly after at a nearby gas station, where he attempted to steal a vape.

Following the conclusion of the hearing, Circuit Court Judge Andrew Roesener stated that Smith, "does not view people as people but as commodities," and "Smith is not capable of feeling remorse like the rest of us." Judge Roesener deemed Smith a sex/violent offender.

“We are thankful to Whiteland Police Officer Cody Robertson for his fast and effective police work in bringing this dangerous sexual predator into custody," Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner said. "Our hearts and prayers are with our brave victim, who provided us with information needed to convict this individual so that he can’t hurt anyone else for the next decade and a half. Putting dangerous criminals in steel cages is how we protect our community.”

__