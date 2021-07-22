Voice of Center Grove Trojans, Jason Mueller, dies

JOHNSON COUNTY — The voice of the Center Grove Trojans, Jason Mueller, died Thursday after battling major health issues for years.

Mueller was also an elementary school teacher at Walnut Grove Elementary School.

"His larger-than-life personality and huge heart will be missed by all who knew him," a Facebook post from Walnut Grove Elementary School read. "Please keep Jason’s family, friends, and students in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Photo Provided Jason Meuller and his wife, Hannah.

In March, community members held a parade for Mueller after he had a major surgery. The Indianapolis Colts also honored him on Father's Day.

Counselors will be available for anyone who needs to speak with someone from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday at the Education Service Center.

A family spokesperson has asked the community drops off any cards or donations for the family at Coffey Connection Graphics on Morgantown Road. There is also a banner outside the gym at Walnut Grove Elementary School for the community to sign.

You can see reactions from the community below.

On behalf of the CG Athletic Department, we extend our deepest condolences to the Mueller family. Jason Mueller was the epitome of a Trojan and “The Voice” of our community on game day. We keep the Mueller family in our prayers, and we join you in your grief. #AlwaysATrojan pic.twitter.com/FWrZpAmJIx — CGHS Athletic Dept. (@CGTrojansAD) July 22, 2021

RIP Jason Mueller. Nobody did it better on Friday Nights. They certainly won’t be the same. However ur memory will be alive and well in Ray Skillman Stadium forever. pic.twitter.com/xKAb6IL2SC — CG Trojan Football (@CGTrojanFootbal) July 22, 2021

Extremely sad to hear of the passing of Trojan baseball great Jason Mueller. The Voice of the Trojans was a huge part of the entire CG community and his legacy will live on for years to come. #RIP #JasonStrong — CenterGroveBaseball (@cg_baseball) July 22, 2021

We are heartbroken to hear this news. Jason's love for all things Center Grove was genuine and inspiring. Our thoughts are with the Mueller family and the entire Trojan community. Rest easy, big guy...you made a difference in this world! https://t.co/yQK44ctgZU — Whiteland Athletics (@whitelandsports) July 22, 2021

The Center Grove Education Foundation joins the Center Grove community in mourning the loss of teacher Jason Mueller. Jason was very involved with the Alumni & Friends group of the Center Grove Education Foundation. He also served as our emcee for the Gala in 2017 and 2018. pic.twitter.com/xwf2z3Jg8i — Center Grove Education Foundation (@CGEdFoundation) July 22, 2021

Our Walnut Grove family joins the CG community in mourning the loss of teacher Jason Mueller. His big personality and huge heart will be missed by all. Please keep Jason’s family, friends, and students in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. #JasonStrong — Walnut Grove ES (@WalnutGroveES) July 22, 2021

WRTV Anchor Lauren Casey contributed to this report.