Voice of Center Grove Trojans, Jason Mueller, dies

Photo Provided/Center Grove Education Foundation
Jason Mueller
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jul 22, 2021
JOHNSON COUNTY — The voice of the Center Grove Trojans, Jason Mueller, died Thursday after battling major health issues for years.

Mueller was also an elementary school teacher at Walnut Grove Elementary School.

"His larger-than-life personality and huge heart will be missed by all who knew him," a Facebook post from Walnut Grove Elementary School read. "Please keep Jason’s family, friends, and students in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

jason and wife.png
Jason Meuller and his wife, Hannah.

In March, community members held a parade for Mueller after he had a major surgery. The Indianapolis Colts also honored him on Father's Day.

Counselors will be available for anyone who needs to speak with someone from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday at the Education Service Center.

A family spokesperson has asked the community drops off any cards or donations for the family at Coffey Connection Graphics on Morgantown Road. There is also a banner outside the gym at Walnut Grove Elementary School for the community to sign.

You can see reactions from the community below.

WRTV Anchor Lauren Casey contributed to this report.

