Judge upholds security presence at Lugar Tower after resident concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has ruled that security must remain in place at Lugar Tower, responding to a request for a temporary restraining order from residents.

This ruling comes after the Indianapolis Housing Agency (IHA) and the property management group announced plans to remove 24/7 security from the building.

Lugar Tower mainly houses senior citizens, many of whom have voiced safety concerns after police responded to over 800 incidents this year, including drug activity, assaults, and robberies.

WRTV has reported on various issues at Lugar Tower over the years, such as non-functioning elevators, unsanitary conditions, and rising crime rates.

In 2023, the city of Indianapolis and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) took over the IHA due to years of financial mismanagement.

Additionally, Attorney General Rokita's office filed an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance (AVC) with the Marion County Superior Court.

This agreement requires IHA to hire a licensed broker as the property manager for Lugar Tower.

They must also keep adequate security, allow access for inspections, and submit quarterly reports to the Attorney General's office.

PREVIOUS: Cleanup underway at Lugar Tower after residents complained of unsanitary living conditions | Attorney General’s office steps in as health concerns continue at Lugar Tower | Lugar Tower residents file lawsuit citing unsafe and unsanitary conditions | New lawsuit filed against Indianapolis Housing Agency, property management at Lugar Tower | Lugar Tower residents: Elevator drops several floors, with 9-month-old baby onboard

