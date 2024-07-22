Kamala Harris coming to Indianapolis in opening days of presidential campaign

INDIANAPOLIS — Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. invited Vice President Kamala Harris to its convention because of her legacy. Harris' planned appearance in Indianapolis Wednesday will help kick off her campaign to become President of the United States this November.

Harris is the featured speaker at Zeta Phi Beta's Grand Boulé at the Indiana Convention Center, which was planned before President Joe Biden dropped out of the upcoming election and endorsed the vice president for the job.

"I almost passed out when I heard the news," said Dr. Stacie NC Grant, president and CEO of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. "I couldn't believe it and asked myself, 'Is this really happening?"

Zeta Phi Beta is one of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities, also known as the Divine Nine. Harris is a member of another Divine Nine organization: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Grant said she is thankful Harris chose to spread her message with the Zetas.

"We're just fortunate that someone who is in a position like this is coming to address us and respects our intellect and opinion on how this country should move forward," Grant said. "While we might wear different colors and have different shields, the mission remains the same: how do we transform and make our communities better?"

More than 6,000 Zetas are expected to come to Indianapolis for the Grand Boulé, which lasts from Tuesday until Sunday.

Harris came to Indianapolis last July to speak to a different Divine Nine organization: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

