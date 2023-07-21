Vice President Kamala Harris visits Indianapolis, speaks at Delta Sigma Theta national convention

INDIANAPOLIS — United States Vice President Kamala Harris visited Indianapolis today and brought with her a message for thousands of women.

Harris spoke at the Delta Sigma Theta National Convention. It is one of the largest historically Black sororities. She stressed the importance of sisterhood and service.

Giving back to the community is something Delta Sigma Theta heavily focuses on, and it showed during the convention.

This week, members of the sorority brought and donated at least 45,000 items to give to the youth of Indianapolis. The items included backpacks with school supplies and suitcases with toiletries and personal care items.

Harris says the ladies in red are certainly making a difference, but more work needs to be done.

“We all share a vision and stake in the future of our nation, where we believe all people, no matter who they are, should have the freedom to dream with ambition,” Harris said in her speech. “Delta once said of leadership, the imperative is to define what is right and to do what is right. Having the courage and conviction to confront the challenges we face head on and deal with them so.”

The 56th National Convention began Wednesday, July 18, and will conclude Sunday, July 23