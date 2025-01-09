Keeping seniors safe: Tips for navigating winter weather with Alzheimer’s, dementia patients

INDIANAPOLIS — The bitter cold and snow can be challenging and dangerous for Hoosier seniors, especially those dealing with cognitive decline.

“Alzheimer’s or dementia can cause changes in the brain that might impact someone’s safety,” explained Natalie Sutton, the Executive Director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter.

Alzheimer's and dementia impact more than seven million Americans, including more than 121,000 Hoosiers.

This is a reality Ali Gottschalk has experienced with her grandparents.

“It’s very real and very scary,” Gottschalk told WRTV. “Some days memory is there, some days it’s not, especially during the wintertime, it’s way more difficult.”

She and her mom, Sherrie, used to take care of the couple before they transitioned to full-time care.

“They’ve had enough spills, falls, knocks into things, hips broken twice, going through the surgeries, going through all that,” said Gottschalk.

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), deaths related to the cold are increasing in the U.S., with numbers doubling from 1999 to 2022.

Research also found that mortality rates were highest in the Midwest and among adults 75 and older, who are more susceptible to temperature extremes.

The alarming increase is one of the reasons the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Indiana is sharing some tips for Hoosier caregivers and loved ones for navigating the winter:



Be prepared. Winter storms can be dangerous. Check weather conditions regularly and have emergency plans in place

Winter storms can be dangerous. Check weather conditions regularly and have emergency plans in place Bundle up. Help the person living with Alzheimer’s dress warmly for winter weather conditions by wearing dry, loose-fitting layers and covering exposed skin.

Help the person living with Alzheimer’s dress warmly for winter weather conditions by wearing dry, loose-fitting layers and covering exposed skin. Prevent slips. Assume all surfaces are slick and take safety measures. Assist the person living with dementia by wearing sturdy shoes and walking slowly when outside.

Assume all surfaces are slick and take safety measures. Assist the person living with dementia by wearing sturdy shoes and walking slowly when outside. Buddy up. Ask family, friends and neighbors for help with shoveling, grocery shopping or other errands. An Alzheimer’s Association survey says 84% of caregivers would like more support providing care for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia, especially from their family.

They also recommend planning indoor activities as much as you can.



If you do have to go out with your loved ones, they suggest doing so during the day to limit the chance of Sundowning, which refers to the state of confusion that occurs in the late afternoon and lasts into the night.

The 24/7 Alzheimer’s Association is also available at 800-272-3900 to provide resources, tips, and guidance.

