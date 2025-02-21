Knightstown faces uncertainty as Police Chief resigns, citing “no benefit” and mounting stress

KNIGHTSTOWN, IN — Concerns are mounting among residents of Knightstown following the announcement that Police Chief Frank Beatrice is resigning. He is set to be joined by another member of the force, leading to questions about the future of local law enforcement.

In his resignation letter, Beatrice stated, “I no longer see any benefit to my continued employment with the Town of Knightstown and the unnecessary added stress that has come with it is tiring.” He also expressed willingness to assist the incoming Town Marshal with transitioning duties, acknowledging his commitment to the community he has served for the past five years.

WRTV / Provided

Beatrice’s letter also outlined his request for payment of accrued benefits, including 322.75 hours of bank time and 120 hours of vacation time, totaling approximately $14,300.83. He has requested that the town council adhere to the Town of Knightstown Personnel Policy regarding these accrued benefits.

The police department, which currently operates with only three officers, may soon be reduced to just one officer undergoing training, raising alarms among community members about staffing levels and police coverage. Social media buzz among townspeople reflects growing concerns regarding raises and the overall functionality of their police force.

WRTV / Provided

At Thursday's council meeting, attendees expressed confusion and frustration regarding the reasons behind the officers' departures. Resident Andrea Arnold voiced her disappointment, saying, “We have an amazing community right here. We need to get it together. I am devastated. We had an amazing force. I don't know what happened. I see the same thing everyone else is seeing. All the back stabbing. All that's going on. STOP! And stop it now."

WRTV / Provided

Knightstown resident John Schwartz further called for transparency, stating, “I think we're entitled to some sort of explanation as to what's going on here. Somebody's got some answers and maybe you can share them with us.”

Town council president, Roger Hammer, expressed concern over the potential absence of a police chief, remarking, “I'm very concerned that we won't have a police chief in a few days. But we will find a new police chief. Personally, I wish he would stay, but unfortunately, he's made that decision. We'll go out and search for a new police chief and also we have an opening for up to two new officers."

The meeting also revealed that council members Renee McVey and Chuck Rhodes have resigned in support of Chief Beatrice. In his resignation letter, Beatrice extended his gratitude to both council members for their support.

WRTV / Provided

Beatrice, will be leaving his position at the end of the pay period on February 25, 2025.

The letter closes with a heartfelt message, encouraging kindness and understanding despite the challenges he faced. “As I leave this season of my life, I will hold my head high… I have grown to love this community, and I still plan to be an active participant in it,” Beatrice wrote.

This leadership shake-up is reminiscent of 2020 when the majority of the Knightstown police force resigned and Beatrice later took on the role of chief. With the future of the department hanging in the balance, residents are left to question the steps that will be taken to maintain adequate police presence in the community.

The Henry County Sheriff's Dept and the Indiana State Police do cover the area.