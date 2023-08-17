Knightstown goat frenzy comes to an end after month-long search

KNIGHTSTOWN — The small town of Knightstown appears to be your typical small town.

A town hall, a diner and small businesses along main street.

It's the kind of town everybody knows everybody. Small town USA.

But the town's gossip has been sounding a bit different these days.

In this small town, there's something that's causing a big stir among the people who live here.

Everybody is talking about it, even suggesting the school mascot be changed.

Each person you come across has their own unique story about it.

No, it's not big foot, but rather a goat.

"It might be the biggest story in Knightstown," one resident told WRTV's Kaitlyn Kendall.

The goat, who has since been named Henry, has been running wild around town.

The Henry County Livestock Officer and the Knightstown police officially caught the goat ending the month long search.

But that part of the story is just the beginning

Henry went viral in the Knightstown Facebook Chatter Page after escaping from a sale over three weeks ago.

No one could catch him after he made U.S. 40 his home.

Sleeping, eating, doing goat things under the bridge while heading into Knightstown.

"We get excited about cute little goats," Ruth Richardson said.

Richardson said the goat has given people in Knightstown something to look forward to — A slice of heaven to brighten their day.

"How cool is this little town because when you get up in the morning, when you live in a big city or wherever, you're thinking about let's get on TV or Facebook and see who shot who last night or is it safe to go outside," she said. "The only thing we have to worry about is where our little goat is at today and what everybody's saying."

The police department says they've gotten more than 100 calls about the goat, flooding the 911 call center.

The goat frenzy also sparked safety concerns on U.S. 40. Police feared drivers would stop to look for the goat and cause a crash.

Some people have seen the goat, others think it doesn't exist.

So, WRTV's Kaitlyn Kendall ventured below the bridge to try find him.

She wasn't alone. A number of residents stopped to try and get a look at the goat.

Some people were able to snap photos, others looking but never actually laying their eyes on him.

The Henry County Livestock Officer said he has looked but hasn't seen it either, otherwise he would have captured it.

People have tried to catch the goat, but were unsuccessful.

After hours of searching, WRTV nearly gave up on spotting the goat until police showed up after capturing the goat.

After a few photos and a quick pet, WRTV helped name the goat Henry.

He will be taken care of and given to his proper home.