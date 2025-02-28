Knocking out the misconceptions: Boxing lessons teaching older Hoosiers self-defense

INDIANAPOLIS — When you think of those who know self-defense, seniors might not always come to mind. A former boxer is trying to knock out the misconceptions while helping them stay active.

“I think that every senior should know how to protect themselves,” 74-year-old Leslie Vaughn said.

She joined about a dozen others at the Centerwell Senior Primary Facility on the city’s northwest side to participate in a boxing class led by former heavyweight boxing champion ‘Relentless' Lamon Brewster.

“It’s these seniors that helped me to become successful by them pushing me at a time when they were young. I don’t want them to feel like people have forgotten about them, so I started this program," Brewster said.

Brewster comes to the primary care center twice every month to teach the senior boxing classes for free.

It’s an effort led by the center’s community engagement professional, Athena Salisbury.

“He decided to join with us to help our seniors get as active as possible,” she told WRTV.

The workouts consist of five stations, with three rounds of exercises practicing various boxing moves and skills.

“The boxing class is excellent, and it keeps you moving and your body moving,” Vaughn said.

She told WRTV the classes are about much more than just throwing out a few right hooks.

“We come here, and we laugh and we talk and we drink coffee and we eat. It’s just the atmosphere, it helps us to stay young,” Vaughn explained.

The center said they work to offer more than just healthcare.

Their wide range of activities is all about engaging the mind, body, and soul while challenging the seniors.

“Folks will come in thinking, 'I can’t do this.' You think, 'Oh my gosh, boxing.' Some believe that it’s a barbaric thing but in reality, this is exercise, this is engagement,” Melissa Booker, the center’s administrator, explained.

The goal is to not only make sure the seniors stay active, but they have the tools to defend themselves if they ever need to.

“Whenever seniors are out, they’re usually the targeted ones,” Salisbury told WRTV. “The more that we can equip them with good moves, good posture, good techniques, I feel like we can keep them safe.”

“If you’re able to defend yourselves to hit the vital part, you have time enough to call for help,” added Vaughn.

The boxing lessons take place twice a month at the facility, located at 4525 Lafayette Road in Indianapolis.

Anyone can come and participate for free. For more information, you can call 317-625-8356.

Brewster also teaches free classes at Riverside Park on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for women and youth starting at age 5 and up at 6:00 p.m.

